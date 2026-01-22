JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,375 to GBX 1,385 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wise from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,344.67.

Wise Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WISE opened at GBX 974.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 793 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 877.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 982.67. The stock has a market cap of £9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 18.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Wise will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

