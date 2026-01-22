General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $444.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $376.00 to $444.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Melius Research raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.70.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $364.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.32 and a 200-day moving average of $332.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.