GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $301.53 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $318.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.81.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.13. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.