Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $616.28 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.04.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

