Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $616.28 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.04.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI spending forecasts support long?term revenue and capex for QQQ’s big tech holdings, a tailwind for the ETF. AI Spending Forecasts Reach Jaw-Dropping Heights
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco (issuer) received an RBC upgrade to a Buy?equivalent, which can help investor confidence in product distribution and potentially support inflows into flagship ETFs like QQQ. Invesco stock rating upgraded by RBC Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Davos commentary and CEO outlooks show mixed signals on global growth and policy — useful context for cyclical exposure in QQQ but not an immediate catalyst. What CEOs Had To Say At Davos
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis on U.S. vs global economic positioning and sector leadership may reshape flows over months; short?term impact on QQQ is ambiguous. U.S. Vs. The World: Davos Outcomes May Redefine The Global Economy
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened policy risk from proposed Greenland tariffs and other Trump administration moves has raised fears of disruptive trade or geopolitical policy shocks, pressuring risk assets including QQQ. Trump Pauses Greenland Tariffs – The ‘Framework’ Is The Real Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn of market corrections, gray?swan risks, and investors moving to cash — themes that correlate with recent outflows and QQQ weakness. Trump’s Greenland Ultimatum And Why I’m (Aggressively) Moving To Cash
- Negative Sentiment: Bond market signals: low measured bond volatility is flagged as concerning — if volatility reawakens, higher rates or risk repricing would hit growthy, high?multiple names in QQQ. Bond Volatility Is So Low, It’s Concerning
- Negative Sentiment: Daily updates show recent notable declines in QQQ tied to U.S. macro and market risk sentiment, underscoring near?term downside pressure despite longer?term tech strengths. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1-21-2026
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
