JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,407.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,391.54 on Wednesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,392.58. The firm has a market cap of $547.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $954.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ASML by 27.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

