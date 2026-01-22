Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.97 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

