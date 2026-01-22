NewJersey Resources Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NJR)

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

NewJersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. NewJersey Resources has a payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NewJersey Resources to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NJR stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. NewJersey Resources has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.60.

About NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.