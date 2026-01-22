NewJersey Resources Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NJR)

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
NewJersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. NewJersey Resources has a payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NewJersey Resources to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.
NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NJR stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. NewJersey Resources has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.60.
About NewJersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.
The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.
