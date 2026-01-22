Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.9686 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.0%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

