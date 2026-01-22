Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 1,393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

