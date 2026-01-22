iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IWF opened at $462.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.47 and a 200-day moving average of $461.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

