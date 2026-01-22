Rogco LP Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Rogco LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3,975.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.61.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,078.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,055.07 and a 200 day moving average of $876.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

