Rogco LP Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Rogco LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3,975.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lilly’s ovarian-cancer candidate sofetabart (mipitecan), accelerating regulator engagement and potentially speeding development for a high?need oncology indication. FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Tag to LLY’s Ovarian Cancer Candidate
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announces SURMOUNT-REAL UK, a phase 4 real-world study of tirzepatide (obesity), which, if supportive, could broaden real?world uptake and long?term market potential for its GLP?1 franchise. Lilly’s SURMOUNT-REAL UK Trial: Real-World Test of Tirzepatide’s Obesity Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide trial update links weight-loss therapy to potential knee osteoarthritis relief — a signal that obesity drugs may unlock additional labeled uses and payor value. Eli Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Links Obesity Treatment With Knee Osteoarthritis Relief Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly opens a phase 2 trial for a new oral pain candidate targeting diabetic nerve pain, expanding its non?GLP-1 pipeline and future revenue diversification. Eli Lilly Expands Its Pain Pipeline With New Phase 2 Trial in Diabetic Nerve Pain
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst previews (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, Zacks) are bullish ahead of earnings, highlighting Mounjaro/Zepbound sales and pipeline catalysts as drivers for higher valuations. Eli Lilly: Buy Ahead Of Its Earnings Day (Preview)
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q4 2025 results and conference call for Feb. 4, 2026 — a near-term liquidity/event date that will likely set the next major directional cue. Lilly confirms date and conference call for fourth-quarter 2025 financial results announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim slightly trimmed its price target (from $1,163 to $1,161) but kept a buy rating — a marginal analyst tweak that is unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. LLY price target lowered by Guggenheim
- Neutral Sentiment: Rumors about a potential Abivax takeover involving Lilly were downplayed by Abivax’s CEO, reducing speculative takeover chatter. Abivax CEO Dismisses Rumors of Eli Lilly Takeover
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece on Novo Nordisk’s new CEO frames a potential intensifying rivalry; stronger competition from Novo could pressure Lilly’s longer-term market share in GLP?1 products. Novo Nordisk: How Inspiring New CEO Will Take Fight To Key Rival Eli Lilly In 2026
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,078.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,055.07 and a 200 day moving average of $876.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
