Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $100,263,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3,197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 553,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 536,722 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 273,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 31.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 180,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $435.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

