Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,730 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 96,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 160,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Visa by 9.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 6,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $325.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.83. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.52.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

