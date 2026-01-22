Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

