7,591 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Chart Industries makes up about 2.1% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $93,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

