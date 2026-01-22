Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 1,770,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 452,896 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 842,257 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Barclays raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Fluence Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 2.88. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $27.93.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Featured Stories

