Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,016 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 2.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWG Investments LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 94.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.9%

BATS FMAR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $949.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

