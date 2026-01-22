Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $317,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

