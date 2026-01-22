Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $55.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.30.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $35,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,843 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,224,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,535,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $9,100,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

