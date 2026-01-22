Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $55.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
BankUnited Trading Up 8.5%
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $35,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,843 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,224,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,535,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $9,100,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting BankUnited
Here are the key news stories impacting BankUnited this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS topped consensus (reported $0.94 vs. ~$0.85 est.) and revenue exceeded estimates, showing improved profitability and top-line strength. BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Added $200M share buyback authorization — management approved incremental buybacks alongside the results, which supports EPS and signals confidence in capital position. BankUnited, Inc. Reports 4Q 2025 Net Income…
- Positive Sentiment: NIM expansion and deposit/loan trends — quarter showed a ~6 bp NIM lift, $485M growth in non?interest bearing deposits and $769M core loan growth, supporting margin and revenue outlook. BKU Q4 Deep Dive: Deposit Growth, Margin Expansion, and Balanced Loan Mix Stand Out
- Positive Sentiment: Management targets — company reiterated a ~6% core loan growth target and emphasized continued NII/NIM expansion, giving investors a clear growth trajectory for 2026. BankUnited targets 6% core loan growth and $200M buyback amid strong NIDDA expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available — management commentary (see call transcript) provides color on reserve trends, mix of loan originations, and capital usage; useful for modeling but no major surprises reported. BankUnited (BKU) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces confirm beats — multiple outlets and research notes compared key metrics to estimates and highlighted the beat, reinforcing the market reaction. BankUnited (BKU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.
The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.
