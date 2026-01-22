Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 to GBX 225 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 153 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.60.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 168.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.