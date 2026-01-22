Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 to GBX 225 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 153 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.60.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.
