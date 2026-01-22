Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

DLB stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 6,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $453,937.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,869.48. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,491 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $167,544.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,067.38. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 137,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.