Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.7%

Source Capital stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.