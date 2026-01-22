SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,014. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

