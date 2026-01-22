Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $620.04.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $615.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Trending Headlines about Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target and kept a Buy rating, lifting upside expectations and reinforcing the stock’s momentum. Article

TD Cowen raised its price target and kept a Buy rating, lifting upside expectations and reinforcing the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Ulta’s skincare business is driving high single-digit comp growth (prestige, mass, wellness, K?beauty), signaling durable demand and a stronger margin mix. Article

Analysts note Ulta’s skincare business is driving high single-digit comp growth (prestige, mass, wellness, K?beauty), signaling durable demand and a stronger margin mix. Positive Sentiment: Ulta-brand engagement is high: Ulta Beauty World tickets sold out almost immediately, demonstrating strong customer loyalty and event-driven revenue/marketing potential. Article

Ulta-brand engagement is high: Ulta Beauty World tickets sold out almost immediately, demonstrating strong customer loyalty and event-driven revenue/marketing potential. Positive Sentiment: Retail merchandising expansion: Naomi Watts’ Stripes Beauty is landing in Ulta stores/boutiques, showing continued brand and assortment wins. Article

Retail merchandising expansion: Naomi Watts’ Stripes Beauty is landing in Ulta stores/boutiques, showing continued brand and assortment wins. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/valuation check — the stock recently hit an all?time high and analysts are debating valuation after the recent rally; this supports momentum but raises near-term expectations risk. Article

Momentum/valuation check — the stock recently hit an all?time high and analysts are debating valuation after the recent rally; this supports momentum but raises near-term expectations risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer?facing pieces explain ticket rules, age limits and how to buy — useful for customers but of limited direct financial impact. Article

Several consumer?facing pieces explain ticket rules, age limits and how to buy — useful for customers but of limited direct financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Execution and PR risk: coverage frames the Ulta Beauty World ticket rollout as a case study in poor execution (millions chasing a few thousand tickets), which could damage customer goodwill and attract regulatory/PR scrutiny. Article

Execution and PR risk: coverage frames the Ulta Beauty World ticket rollout as a case study in poor execution (millions chasing a few thousand tickets), which could damage customer goodwill and attract regulatory/PR scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Reports of site/queue pauses and frustrated customers amplify the operational risk headline; negative press could temper short?term sentiment despite strong fundamentals. Article

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ULTA opened at $683.45 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $695.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.83 and a 200-day moving average of $545.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.