Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0835 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $1.73 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00010489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,443.87 or 0.37120699 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

