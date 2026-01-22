Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Aercap worth $37,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

NYSE AER opened at $143.20 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $149.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

