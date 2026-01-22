Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $326.32 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $351.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

