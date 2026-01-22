Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street turns more bullish on TSMC’s AI dominance after the company’s strong results and guidance, which reinforce TSMC’s role as the primary foundry for AI accelerators. Wall Street Gets More Bullish on TSMC’s AI Dominance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and retail outlets argue TSMC is positioned for further gains in 2026 after a monster Q4 (revenue/earnings beat) and strong 2026 revenue outlook driven by 3nm/5nm AI orders. Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum investors have pushed TSM higher recently (noted weekly gains), driven by renewed demand visibility from hyperscalers and AI GPU makers. TSMC (TSM) Is Up 5.80% in One Week
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding advanced packaging capacity and accelerating U.S. fabs (Arizona land purchases, faster fab buildouts), actions that support longer?term revenue capture in AI supply chains. TSMC Ramps Up AI Chip Packaging TSMC Buys More Arizona Land, Fast-Tracks Fabs
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: Nvidia’s CEO and other coverage highlight a multi?trillion dollar AI infrastructure opportunity (energy, chips, cloud, models, apps) that benefits chipmakers like TSMC but also implies heavy, multi?party investment requirements. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Predicts the Trillion-Dollar AI Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst pieces and sector roundups position TSMC as a top international growth/AI infrastructure pick, but they also highlight competition for capital among supply?chain players (ASML, Cadence, packaging specialists). 3 International Growth Stocks That Can Compete With U.S. Technology
- Negative Sentiment: Management warning and capex risk: CEO C.C. Wei voiced concern about oversupply/overbuilding as TSMC ramps ~ $56B+ in potential spending—investors worry that aggressive capex could pressure margins if hyperscaler demand weakens. ‘I’m Also Very Nervous’ TSMC CEO C.C. Wei says on AI Demand
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $326.32 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $351.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.95.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- A month before the crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.