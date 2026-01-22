StandX DUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.34 Million (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. StandX DUSD has a market cap of $159.99 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StandX DUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StandX DUSD

StandX DUSD’s launch date was April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 160,219,492 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. StandX DUSD’s official message board is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official website is standx.com.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 165,320,689.465354. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99877955 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,265,210.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

