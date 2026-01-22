Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 41.2% – Still a Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 41.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 375,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 149,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 41.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

