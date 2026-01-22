Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738,195 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Stellantis worth $39,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 37.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.90 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

NYSE STLA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Stellantis N.V. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

