Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 57,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 37,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$127.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

