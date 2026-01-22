Contrasting Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Industria de Diseno Textil alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Industria de Diseno Textil has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseno Textil 15.40% 32.94% 17.22% Deckers Outdoor 19.47% 40.54% 26.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and Deckers Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and Deckers Outdoor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseno Textil $41.81 billion 4.86 $6.32 billion $0.55 29.65 Deckers Outdoor $4.99 billion 2.98 $966.09 million $6.75 15.12

Industria de Diseno Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Deckers Outdoor. Deckers Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseno Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Industria de Diseno Textil and Deckers Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseno Textil 0 0 1 5 3.83 Deckers Outdoor 3 11 8 2 2.38

Deckers Outdoor has a consensus target price of $117.58, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than Industria de Diseno Textil.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Industria de Diseno Textil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand name; and footwear under the AHNU brand name. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.