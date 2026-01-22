Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 578,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 424,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.70 price target on Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$79.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

