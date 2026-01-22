Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.82. 14,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 7,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.20.

Barron’s 400 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Barron’s 400 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFOR. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Barron’s 400 ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

About Barron’s 400 ETF

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

