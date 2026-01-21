Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 2,296 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.51.

Elekta Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.91 million. Elekta had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta

Elekta is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and support of precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery equipment. Its products and services aim to improve patient outcomes in oncology and neurosurgery by combining advanced hardware, software and clinical workflow solutions. Elekta’s offerings are designed to address a broad range of cancer types and brain disorders through targeted, image-guided treatments.

The company’s core product portfolio includes linear accelerators for external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery systems such as the renowned Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions for internal radiation treatment.

