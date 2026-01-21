Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.71 and last traded at $87.82. 28,805,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 29,396,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded RKLB to Overweight and raised its price target to $105, citing the upcoming Neutron debut and rising Electron launch cadence as catalysts that could expand revenue mix and margins. This institutional vote of confidence supports continued upside potential. Rocket Lab Gets a Big Upgrade: Will Upside Follow?

Morgan Stanley upgraded RKLB to Overweight and raised its price target to $105, citing the upcoming Neutron debut and rising Electron launch cadence as catalysts that could expand revenue mix and margins. This institutional vote of confidence supports continued upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply (from $60 to $120) and issued a buy rating, signaling that another major shop sees substantial upside if execution on launches and government/defense contracts continues. Benzinga Coverage

Bank of America raised its price target sharply (from $60 to $120) and issued a buy rating, signaling that another major shop sees substantial upside if execution on launches and government/defense contracts continues. Positive Sentiment: Forbes highlighted that recent revenue growth (~10%) and strong valuation re-rating have driven significant outperformance, reinforcing the bullish narrative that higher cadences and new products are improving fundamentals. That narrative helps explain momentum-driven inflows. Why Rocket Lab Stock Jumped 50%?

Forbes highlighted that recent revenue growth (~10%) and strong valuation re-rating have driven significant outperformance, reinforcing the bullish narrative that higher cadences and new products are improving fundamentals. That narrative helps explain momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab issued a Neutron test update (company release). The announcement confirms ongoing development progress on the larger Neutron vehicle — a key long-term revenue and margin driver — but the update did not contain a definitive first-flight date or commercialization timetable that would immediately move revenue forecasts. Rocket Lab Neutron Test Update

Rocket Lab issued a Neutron test update (company release). The announcement confirms ongoing development progress on the larger Neutron vehicle — a key long-term revenue and margin driver — but the update did not contain a definitive first-flight date or commercialization timetable that would immediately move revenue forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent write-ups (e.g., Yahoo) recap the stock’s large multi?year rally and sustained momentum. These pieces explain market positioning but add little new fundamental data; they mostly reinforce why momentum traders remain active. Why Rocket Lab Stock Surged 173.9% Last Year…

Recent write-ups (e.g., Yahoo) recap the stock’s large multi?year rally and sustained momentum. These pieces explain market positioning but add little new fundamental data; they mostly reinforce why momentum traders remain active. Negative Sentiment: Counterbalancing the bullish news, several outlets note stretched technicals and a wide dispersion of analyst targets (consensus below current price). That creates downside risk if Neutron development slips or launch cadence disappoints, making the stock vulnerable to a pullback despite upgrades. Rocket Lab Gets a Big Upgrade: Will Upside Follow?

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $7,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at $85,314,076.65. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,863,087.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,797.40. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

