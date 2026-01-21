CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.25 and last traded at $94.05. Approximately 29,356,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 28,300,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on CoreWeave and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

CoreWeave Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $111,409,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,861,673.12. This represents a 72.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.80, for a total value of $38,756,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,757,850 shares of company stock worth $870,529,942.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

