Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) were down 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 195,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 137,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.61.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Opawica Explorations
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.