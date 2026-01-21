Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAPMF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

