Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 149424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$268.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.89 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

