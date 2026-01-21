First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 946,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 227,704 shares.The stock last traded at $66.8750 and had previously closed at $66.34.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
