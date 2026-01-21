Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.80 and last traded at GBX 66, with a volume of 95916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 65 to GBX 64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

