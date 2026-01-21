CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 588 and last traded at GBX 568.01, with a volume of 55595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £406.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 527.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.59.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CT Private Equity Trust

In other news, insider Jane Routledge bought 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 560 per share, with a total value of £19,997.60. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CT Private Equity Trust

We invest in high-quality smaller and mid-sized private companies selected by experienced Private Equity managers, mainly across the UK and Europe, that typically demonstrate strong growth, profitability, and sound management. Our diversified strategy means that we are invested in over 500 companies with 50 carefully selected PE managers, reducing risk and helping us find the best small and mid-size growth companies.

Our fund manager, Hamish Mair, has managed the trust’s investments since launch over 25 years ago.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.