iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.35 and last traded at $127.24, with a volume of 384968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.45.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21,062.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 199,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,501,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,484,000 after purchasing an additional 155,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,456.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 141.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

