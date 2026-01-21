Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 162,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,705. The company has a market cap of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

