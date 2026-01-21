Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.60. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5,039 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Hotel101 Global in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hotel101 Global
Hotel101 Global Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Hotel101 Global Company Profile
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
