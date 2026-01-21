Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.60. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5,039 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Hotel101 Global in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hotel101 Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel101 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel101 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.