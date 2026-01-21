Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.0890. 902,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,205,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.85.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 20,797.03%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,963 shares in the company, valued at $237,942.36. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

