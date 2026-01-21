First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 11.98%.
NASDAQ FNLC traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. 23,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,387. First Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $310.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp, Inc (ME) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
First Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FNLC) is a Maine-based bank holding company headquartered in Dover-Foxcroft. Through its principal subsidiary, The First National Bank of Dover-Foxcroft, the company provides a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its core deposit offerings include checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms.
On the lending side, First Bancorp’s product portfolio spans consumer and residential mortgage loans as well as commercial and agricultural lending.
