First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Shares Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,247,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 704,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

First Andes Silver Trading Down 20.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

