Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 184,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 191,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2,638.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

Featured Articles

